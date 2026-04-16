Chris Holtmann Continues to Elevate DePaul Basketball with Transfer Portal Haul

There was no bigger laughingstock in the Big East over the last several years than the DePaul basketball program, but the tide has turned.

Since Chris Holtmann has arrived in Chicago, he brought a stability and credibility that the Blue Demons desperately needed and now he’s starting to win.

DePaul won 14 games in Holtmann’s first season after winning three prior to his arrival. This season, the Demons won 16 games – eight in the Big East – and were on the brink of earning a bye in the Big East Tournament.

Now, the continued rebuild of the program turned to the offseason needing to replace graduating players like NJ Benson, CJ Gunn, and Brandon Maclin and it started with the retention of Layden Blocker for another season.

Blocker, who started his career at Arkansas, averaged a career-high 11.1 points and 3.5 assists per game but needs to become a more consistent shooter next season after only making 36-percent of his shots from the floor and 31.8-percent from 3-point range.

DePaul did not lose any of its impactful players to the portal and turned in a quiet week nationally but very effective for its future landing Fresno State’s Wilson Jacques, Wofford’s Kahmare Holmes, Arizona State’s Noah Meeusen, San Diego State’s Magoon Gwath, and Tulsa’s Ade Popoola.

The biggest name the Blue Demons landed is Gwath and his commitment was so much more impactful because he gave his word to DePaul with a visit to Kentucky on the schedule.

He didn’t necessarily progress like many would have hoped during his sophomore season with the Aztecs, but the 7-footer still posted 8.9 points and 4.3 rebounds per game on 51.9-percent from the floor and 43.5-percent from 3-point range on a limited number of shots.

Jacques, a 7-footer who produced a productive freshman season at Fresno State, will be the rim protector, Holmes can be the volume scorer after posting 19.5 points per game at Wofford, and Copoola was a 40-percent shooter from deep at Tulsa.

It’s as good of an offseason that DePaul have ever had and the Blue Demons are hoping to carry it into the rest of the spring and eventually when the season begins in November.