Clemson's NCAA Tournament chances take major hit as Brad Brownell comes under fire for practice schedule
Clemson has been one of the more consistent ACC programs over the last several years as the league went through its struggles.
There is no doubt that the conference is much better and more balanced this season than in previous years, but the Tigers aren’t necessarily in the conversation among the top programs.
Despite its 10-1 start to league play it had not played Duke, North Carolina, or Louisville and its lone defeat was to Miami. However, the Tigers took its show to California and swept the road trip against Stanford and Cal, but it feels like they left its talents in The Golden State.
Since returning, Clemson has lost four straight games, and it was punctuated with a 70-65 loss at home against Florida State on Saturday afternoon. It comes on the heels of losses against Virginia Tech, No. 4 Duke, and Wake Forest.
After taking a 65-63 lead with 2:44 remaining, the Tigers never scored again. They were 0-for-5 from the floor – all from 3-point range – with a turnover.
Its losses have now created a major dilemma for the program, which is trying to make its third straight NCAA Tournament. Once considered a near lock, Clemson (20-8, 10-5 ACC) is floating dangerously towards the bubble.
However, despite its postseason fate the most troubling news from the game came from head coach Brad Brownell in the postgame press conference.
Brownell told the media that his team didn’t practice on Thursday, one day after its loss to Wake Forest because of how upset the players were. Its shooting struggles, starting the game 3-for-17 from the floor, could have been attributed to the lack of practice.
It feels like a situation where Brownell should have been the leader and told his team they had to practice. A message revolving around the theme of the only way of stopping the losing streak was to go back to work and dig themselves out of the hole.
Instead, he let his team take the easy way out and sulk and it showed on the court.
Now, Clemson will have to try and pick up the pieces – with its tournament fate hanging in the balance – as its next two games come against No. 21 Louisville on Saturday and No. 16 North Carolina next Tuesday.