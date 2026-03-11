Duke Is Very Vulnerable Entering Postseason After Dominant Regular Season
At some point there is going to be adversity for a college basketball team to go through in a season. Either it’s a losing streak, an injury, or something out of the control of players and coaches.
For nearly five months it has been smooth sailing for the Duke Blue Devils.
They lost a total of two games, leading by double digits in both, have the most dominant player in the country, and had very few injuries to deal with. After its dominant run following its win over then No. 1 Michigan, most people had Duke penciled in for another trip to the Final Four.
Then, the regular season finale came.
Starting center Pat Ngongba was ruled out prior to the game with a foot injury and Caleb Foster went down with an injury in the second half and adversity finally hit the Blue Devils.
Head coach Jon Scheyer announced that Ngongba will not play in this week’s ACC Tournament as a precaution while the team tries to get him ready for the NCAA Tournament and Foster underwent surgery on his foot on Sunday and is out for the “foreseeable future.”
It leaves Duke with just seven rotational players for it week in Charlotte and, best case scenario, eight for the tournament. There is hope that Foster could return if the team were to make it to the Final Four, although that remains a long shot.
More importantly, it makes Duke even younger than it already was. Foster and Ngongba had experience in the NCAA Tournament and advancing to a Final Four last season while both played major roles in the success of this team.
Now, Scheyer will likely start four freshmen with Maliq Brown until Pat Ngongba can return.
Darren Harris, a seldom used role player, is the only other scholarship player with postseason experience.
Still, Duke has a lot going for them. Cameron Boozer is a beast, and Dame Sarr is a defensive pest.
Jon Scheyer has proven to be one of the best coaches in the country, but the path to a National Championship has gotten much more difficult for this team and it’s the first time true adversity has hit the Blue Devils this season.