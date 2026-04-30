Duke Makes Another Major Addition to its Roster with 7-Footer from Barcelona

At what point does it become too many players for the Duke basketball team entering next season?

Well, not yet apparently.

After the Blue Devils put together one of the most talented and deep rosters in the country, Jon Scheyer added another imposing figure to his team on Thursday morning when Barcelona 7-footer Joaquim Boumtje Boumtje committed to the program.

He is the son of former NBA player Ruben Boumtje Boumtje and could be a rotation player for Duke next season.

Typically, when the Blue Devils add someone to its roster this late in the season it is typically for depth or experience and while Boumtje Boumtje fits some of that role, he could see minutes at a variety of positions next season.

Listed at 7-foot, he is more than just a center. Boumtje Boumtje has the ability to be a stretch power forward and occasionally get minutes at small forward. The ideal part for the Blue Devils is that because of his age, only being 16 years old turning 17 in May, he still has two years before he can declare for the NBA Draft in 2028.

Duke is familiar with players from Barcelona after landing Dame Sarr last season, who is returning to the team for his sophomore season, and continues to stockpile talent in its elusive hunt for another Natioanl Championship.

The Blue Devils will have Patrick Ngongba as its starting center next year as he will likely be joined by freshman star Cameron Williams in the frontcourt. Duke landed Belmont transfer Drew Scharnowski in the transfer portal and also have 4-star center Max Meyer committed to the program, although there is a possibility he could redshirt as a freshman with Duke’s experience and high-level talent.

Jon Scheyer is not only hoping that Joaquim Boumtje Boumtje can help his program this upcoming season but he is also looking towards the future of his potential and skill growing and developing into a vital player in the 2027-28 season.