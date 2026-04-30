Gonzaga Building Loaded Frontcourt after Massamba Diop Commitment but Questions Emerge in Backcourt

Gonzaga fortified its frontcourt on Tuesday night when landing the commitment of Arizona State transfer Massamba Diop following an intense battle with St. John’s.

Diop will serve as the replacement for Graham Ike on the ‘Zags roster next season and should combine with Braden Huff to create one of the most dominant frontcourts in the country as the 6-foot-10 forward was averaging 17.8 points per game until his season ending injury in January.

However, there are still some questions about the Bulldogs and how they will improve its backcourt going into next season, which was also the weakness of its team this year.

Gonzaga is losing Tyon Grant-Foster and Adam Miller to eligibility restraints while Braeden Smith entered the transfer portal and committed to Notre Dame. Still, the group was underwhelming and the players that are returning need to make significant progress.

Perhaps no one is expected to make a bigger jump that Mario Saint-Supery after he started 17 games last season for the Zags and averaged 8.6 points, 2.8 rebounds, 3.8 assists, and 1.3 steals per game while shooting 41-percent from the field and 40.3-percent from 3-point range in his freshman season.

Now, with a year of experience and knowing what to expect after coming to Spokane from Spain, he will be entrusted with leading the offense for Gonzaga and trying to provide balance from a scoring perspective along with Huff and Diop.

Davis Fogle is also expected to take another step forward for Gonzaga as the 6-foot-7 wing can bring size to the backcourt after limited playing time this season. He started just one game but shot 51.8-percent from the floor in 16.8 minutes while posting 8.6 points.

The Bulldogs have seen a slide in the last two seasons, as crazy as that sounds, after not making the second weekend of the NCAA Tournament and a switch to a new conference, the regenerated Pac 12, has the ‘Zags ready to return to college basketball dominance.