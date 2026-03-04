Jai Lucas Deserves More Recognition for Elevating Miami to NCAA Tournament in One Year
Despite the advancements in the transfer portal and NIL, it’s still not easy to win in your first year with a program, nevertheless your first year as a head coach but Jai Lucas is doing both with Miami.
The longtime assistant coach finally got his break last year with the Hurricanes and hasn’t looked back with Miami poised to return to the NCAA Tournament for the first time since losing in the Final Four during the 2022-23 season.
It wasn’t the easiest of exits for Lucas last year after departing Duke at the conclusion of the regular season to get started on his new opportunity, and one that was met with criticism, but now he’s enjoying the success of the difficult process.
In an improved ACC, the Hurricanes are currently in third place with two difficult challenges remaining, on the road against SMU and hosting Louisville, with the hope of securing a double bye in the conference tournament.
Miami already has 12 wins in the league, three more than the last two seasons combined, and its transfer duo of Malik Reneau and Tre Donaldson have been leading the way with 35.8 points per game.
Freshman Shelton Henderson, who followed Lucas to Miami after being committed to Duke, has become much more comfortable with 14.1 points and 4.9 rebounds per game while players like Tru Washington and Ernest Udeh Jr. have solidified its roles.
Most projections have Miami to be a No. 8 seed in the NCAA Tournament with the chance to rise in the final two weeks before Selection Sunday. It landed a marquee victory over North Carolina while stunning NC State on the road.
However, the ‘Canes fell to other good competition in the league like Clemson and Virginia while avoiding Duke in the regular season with the ACC’s new scheduling format. Its tournament projection won’t be affected by its next two regular season games, but it will go a long way in determining if Miami has the potential to pull off a few March Madness upsets.
The good news is Jai Lucas looks to be exactly what everyone thought he would be as a head coach and he will have Miami as a contender in the ACC for years to come.