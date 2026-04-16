Louisville Emerging as Massive Transfer Portal Winner Following Another Commitment

There has been no bigger winner than Louisville in the first week of the transfer portal.

After the Cardinals showed promised last year behind a young but inexperienced offensive group, head coach Pat Kelsey has made the necessary adjustments to get his program back to the top of the ACC and competing nationally.

The week started out with a bang after Louisville hosted and then signed Oregon guard Jackson Shelstad and Kansas big man Flory Bidunga. The duo commanded around $9 million in NIL, according to reports, but Kelsey didn’t stop there.

On Wednesday, the Cardinals landed Arkansas transfer Karter Knox to add to its impressive haul while still being rumored with other highly sought after prospects.

Shelstad, who was limited to just 12 games this season due to injury, still posted 15.6 points, 2.9 rebounds, and 4.9 assists per game on 39.1-percent shooting but connected on 45.1-percent of his shots in his last healthy season in which he averaged 13.7 points per contest.

Bidunga was arguably the top player in the portal after a breakout sophomore season at Kansas, winning the Big 12 Defensive Player of the Year behind 13.3 points, 9.0 rebounds, and 2.6 blocks per game. His addition immediately makes Louisville a contender given its lack of depth and firepower inside the paint last season.

Flory Bidunga remains as an early entrant in the 2026 NBA Draft, but all indications are that he will play for the Cardinals next season.

The most recent signee, Karter Knox, arrives after a pair of uneasy seasons with the Razorbacks. He showed promise during his freshman season but battled injures as a sophomore and did not play after February 14.

Still, Knox possess an athleticism and scoring ability that Louisville lacked on a consistent basis last season and could have the Cardinals ready to challenge Duke at the top fop the ACC.

There is still time for other teams to catch and surpass Louisville in the transfer portal sweepstakes, but Pat Kelsey has hit multiple home runs thus far.