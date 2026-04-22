Michael Malone Getting Rolling at UNC with Matt Able, Terrance Brown Commitments

It was only a matter of time before Michael Malone started to figure things out in the transfer portal with North Carolina.

After making nearly an immediate impact landing Virginia Tech transfer Neoklis Avdalas, things have been quiet in Chapel Hill until this week when Malone landed a pair of portal players with NC State guard Matt Able and Utah guard Terrance Brown.

Able, who is making the switch from Raliegh, shot 35.5-percent from 3-point range last season while averaging 8.8 points, 3.4 rebounds, and 1.2 steals per game and figures to be a key part in North Carolina’s attack this offseason.

Brown started his career at FDU before transferring to the Utes last season and shined by posting 19.9 points, 2.4 rebounds, 3.8 assists, and 1.4 steals per game. He shot 45.3-percent from the floor and 32.7-percent from 3-point range, both of which were career best marks.

The two are projected to be the starting backcourt for the Tar Heels next season with Avdalas, who has the skills to be a point guard at 6-foot-9, next to them in the backcourt with the ball in his hands often.

North Carolina also added a depth piece in Florida Atlantic forward Maxim Logue this week, who only posted 4.8 points in 11.2 minutes this season.

The biggest question that surrounds the Tar Heel roster is the decision of center Henri Veesaar, who will either return to the program or enter the NBA Draft. Veesaar has made no indications of entering the transfer portal prior to the deadline on Tuesday night.

Veesarr could be the anchor in solidifying North Carolina as a Top 20 team next season following 17.0 points, 8.7 rebounds, 2.1 assists, and 1.2 blocks per game after transferring from Arizona. The 7-footer will likely go through the draft process before making a final decision.

North Carolina will return Jarin Stevenson, the 6-foot-10 forward that started 25 games last season for the Tar Heels. In his first season in Chapel Hill, he went for 8.1 points and 4.4 rebounds after spending two seasons at Alabama.

It might have been slow for the first time college head coach, but Michael Malone is putting together a talented and respectable roster together for his debut season with North Carolina.