Michael Malone Off to Quiet Recruiting Start at UNC after Nkolas Avdalas Commitment

People questioned the hire of Michael Malone at North Carolina and how his coaching style would translate to college basketball given his inexperience in the sport. He’s hired an experienced coaching staff but navigating the portal for the first time is difficult for any inexperienced coach and the Tar Heels are off to a slow start.

Malone landed his first commitment with Virginia Tech guard Neoklis Avdalas after he posted 12.1 points, 3.1 rebounds, and 4.6 assists per game with the Hokies during his freshman season but it’s been all quiet since.

North Carolina lost the commitment from Dylan Mingo, a 5-star guard in the Clas of 2026, after firing Hubert Davis while his brother, Kayden, just transferred from Penn State to Baylor.

In addition to losing the commitment from Mingo, Derek Dixon, Luka Bogavac, Jonathan Powell, and Zayden High all entered the portal from last year’s roster.

Granted, the Tar Heels have been involved with a handful of highly sought after transfers despite the calmness around the program such as Terrance Brown and Juke Harris, but several insiders have hinted that both players are more likely to land somewhere else than Chapel Hill.

Miikk Muurinen, a 5-star 2026 recruit, has also been linked to North Carolina in his recruitment.

The Tar Heels will be retaining Jarin Stevenson and Jaydon Young from its team while Maximo Adams, a 4-star forward, will be honoring his commitment to the program but there is still a lot of work to be done to get North Carolina at the top of the ACC and competing for National Championships.

Henri Veesaar remains the biggest question mark with the team and if he will return, enter the portal, or declare for the NBA Draft.

It’s not time to panic but there is pressure is mounting on Michael Malone to make more big additions to North Carolina quickly this offseason to get his tenure with the program off to a good start.