NC State Adds Former McDonald's All-American as Roster Rebuild Project Continues

NC State was hit with the bomb that Will Wade was leaving its program after one season to return to LSU and is trying to pick up the pieces.

While some were surprised by the move considering Wade’s public comments, it was somewhat expected that Wade would return to Baton Rouge after it was rumored that it could be in the market for a head coach and his name swirled in rumors.

Anyway, the Wolfpack were left to pick up the pieces, and it landed on a strong coaching hire in Tennessee assistant Justin Gainey, a former player and member of the staff with the program earlier in his career.

Now, he looks to build a roster that can compete at the top of the ACC this season but was given a blank canvas with every current player who had eligibility, or those who exhausted it, entered the transfer portal.

The most recent addition to the NC State basketball program was former McDonald’s All-American Darius Adams who spent his freshman season at Maryland. Adams, who was once committed to UConn, tried to be a bright spot in a rough season for the Terrapins, averaging 10.8 points, 3.4 rebounds, and 1.6 assists per game on 35.4-percent shooting from the field.

The 6-foot-5 guard will join a transfer portal class that is headlined by young stars Preston Edmead and Christian Hammond.

Edmead arrives with the Wolfpack after spending his freshman season at Hofstra, helping lead the Pride to the NCAA Tournament after averaging 16.1 points per game on 38.7-percent shooting from 3-point range. He went for 24 points against Alabama in the NCAA Tournament, hitting six triples in the loss.

Hammond was a breakout star in his sophomore season for the Broncos, starting all 34 games and averaging 30.4 minutes and 15.6 points per game on 39.3-percent shooting from distance.

The hope is that the two will blossom in power conference basketball during this new era in Raleigh.

UC Irvine’s Kyle Evans, Washington State’s Eemeli Yalaho, and Boise State’s RJ Keene are also in the NC State transfer portal class as Justin Gainey tries to make the NCAA Tournament in his first year as a head coach.