Shaheen Holloway, Again, in Trouble as Seton Hall Failing to Keep Top Players

Shaheen Holloway is getting left out to dry.

After making the NIT in each of his first two seasons at Seton Hall, the Pirates had a disastrous season in 2024-25, winning just seven games, before turning things around.

The fiery head coach found a way to put together the right pieces for a season in which Seton Hall could have gotten more consideration for the NCAA Tournament, winning 21 games, and turning down an invite to the College Basketball Crown and NIT.

But now he’s going to have to do it again.

Just weeks into the offseason, the Pirates have lost its core to the transfer portal after freshman Najai Hines and junior Budd Clark are looking elsewhere.

Given the program’s limited about of NIL money, compared to other schools in the Big East and around the country, it was always going to be tough for the Pirates to retain its two star players, specifically Hines and how much centers are commanding on the open market.

However, it’s still a stain on the program that it can’t keep its own.

Clark arrived with the Pirates after two years at Merrimack in which he was the NEC Rookie of the Year and a First Team All-MAAC selection after the school flipped conferences. He named to the All-Big East Second Team after posting 12.7 points and 4.9 assists this season.

Hines posted 6.5 points and 5.5 rebounds per game in only 18 minutes per contest. He has emerged as one of the most sought-after players in the transfer portal among top tier programs.

Shaheen Holloway has proven that he can be an elite coach but, like many, he needs continuity and the ability to get and retain his talent. It’s way too much to ask of him to consistently flip his roster each season because the program doesn’t have the funds to keep his roster.

If he has to perform this juggling act every season, either Seton Hall should expect to see him look for other power conference jobs when they become available or be willing to deal with the occasional seven-win season.