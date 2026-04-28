SMU Putting Together Solid Transfer Portal Class after Landing UConn Forward Jaylin Stewart

Despite fading down the stretch the season, barely sneaking into the NCAA Tournament with a bid to the First Four, the SMU basketball program saw its first March Madness appearance since the 2016-17 season and are looking to build upon its success.

Head coach Andy Enfield has turned the fortunes of the program since arriving in Texas from Southern California, making an NIT in his first season before its tournament berth this March.

However, he has a lot of talent to replace on the Mustangs after the graduation of superstar Boopie Miller as well as Jaron Pierre Jr. and B.J. Edwards, yet Enfield has put together an intriguing transfer portal class this offseason. The latest addition was UConn transfer Jaylin Stewart after his commitment on Monday afternoon.

Stewart spent three seasons with the Huskies, winning a National Championship as a freshman, and appearing in 104 games during his career. Stewart was never a major part of the UConn offense, averaging just 4.0 points per game but is looking for an expanded role with SMU next season.

The Mustangs also added Tulane transfer Rowan Brumbaugh, North Texas’ David Terrell Jr., and Texas’ Nic Codie this offseason as Brumbaugh will be hoping his transition back to power conference basketball is as smooth as his two years with the Green Wave, posting 19.2 points per game last season.

He started his career at Georgetown.

After a 19-8 start to the season, and 8-6 in ACC play, SMU lost seven of eight games to close the and finished tied for 11th in the conference, losing its opening game of the ACC Tournament to Louisville.

In its first year in the ACC, the Mustangs finished tied for fourth in the ACC but could not make the NCAA Tournament due to the struggles of the league.

It’ll be very difficult to replace its stars but SMU will try and take the next step forward as a program entering its third season in the ACC.