St. John's, Gonzaga in Heated Recruiting Battle for Arizona State Transfer Massamba Diop

There are a few big-time transfers remaining on the board but there might be none bigger – literally and physically – or more important that Arizona State center Massamba Diop.

The 7-foot-1 center’s decision could determine the ceiling for the two programs that remain involved with him, Gonzaga and St. John’s, as each team tries to replace their All-American centers.

Gonzaga needs a replacement for Graham Ike, who capped off a three-year career with the Bulldogs after beginning his career in Wyoming. The 6-foot-10 center got better each season for head coach Mark Few, culminating in a season in which he posted 19.9 points and 8.0 rebounds per game.

However, despite Ike’s dominance, it was a Gonzaga team that was overseeded in the NCAA Tournament and eventually lost in the Round of 64 to No. 11 seed Texas.

Still, Massamba Diop could answer a lot of questions about the ‘Zags entering the season.

For St. John’s, it’s a similar story. Rick Pitino has been looking for replacements for his stellar frontcourt, all of whom have exhausted their eligibility, but none bigger than Big East superstar Zuby Ejiofor.

Ejiofor was a testament to Pitino’s player development, arriving to the Red Storm from Kansas and burst onto the scene in his second season with the Johnnies. The 6-foot-9 center led St. John’s in nearly every statistical category with 16.3 points, 7.3 rebounds, 3.5 assists, 2.1 blocks, and 1.2 steals per game.

The Storm have already made impact additions to its roster, most notably through international players, but it has to find a way to get Massamba Diop to Queens to fill Zuby Ejiofor’s shoes.

Diop shined in his freshman season for the Sun Devils with 13.6 points, 5.8 rebounds, and 2.1 blocks per game on 56.9-percent shooting.

A decision should be coming shortly for Massamba Diop, reportedly as soon as the next day or two, as both St. John’s and Gonzaga make their final pitches to the coveted big man.