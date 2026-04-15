UConn Swinging Big for Front Court Replacements After Eric Reibe Enters Portal

One of the most impressive things about UConn’s four-year stretch has been its dominant big.

From Adama Sanogo to Donovan Clingan to Tarris Reed, the Huskies have dominated the paint and overwhelmed teams with its size. As Reed departs the program, the expectation was that freshman Eric Reibe would be the next force in the middle for Dan Hurley but instead he entered the portal.

The decision shocked a lot of people after posting a promising 5.9 points and 3.3 rebounds per game, but his play tapered off during Big East action compared to earlier in the season when he was playing more for an injured Reed.

"Eric was a soldier and a warrior for us,” Hurley said on Tuesday during his postseason media availability. “He saved us in the non-conference. He played great. He's going to have a great career no matter where he goes. He's one of my favorite guys I've coached."

But UConn will pivot quicky and the Huskies could be on track to find its next starting center from the Big East after hosting Seton Hall transfer Najai Hines on a visit.

Hines, according to many, has a very bright future after averaging 6.5 points and 5.5 rebounds per game in just 18.0 minutes with the Pirates and showed his potential in both games against the Huskies this season.

In a five-point loss in Newark, Hines netted 10 points, seven rebounds, and three blocks while going for 11 points, 11 rebounds, and three blocks in a four-point loss on the road.

The size, listed at 6-foot-10, and skill of Hines could be a perfect pairing with the intensity and coaching acumen of Dan Hurley. There is still a lot of work to do with the New Jersey product but he could have an NBA future if he develops the proper way and UConn might be his perfect match.