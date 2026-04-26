UConn Transfer Jacob Furphy Commits to Boston College as Luke Murray Continues to Build New Program

The Boston College basketball program wasn’t just downtrodden, it was forgotten.

The Eagles weren’t even the laughingstock of the ACC, it was just a program that barely existed, but now it’s looking to change its fortune and got off to the right start by hiring UConn assistant coach Luke Murray to be its head coach.

It will be a long, grinding process for Murray to rebuild Boston College but he’s off to a good start in putting together a completely new roster to try and compete in the ACC next season.

His most recent addition was a familiar face in UConn freshman Jacob Furphy, although his time on the court with the Huskies was limited this season in just 14 games.

However, he has landed six other commitments this offseason which include Montana’s Money Williams, Merrimack’s Ernest Shelton, Northeastern’s JB Frankel, Charleston’s Colby Duggan, Fairfield’s Brandon Benjamin, and George Washington’s Luke Hunger.

Of the transfer portal class to far, Williams, Shelton, and Benjamin are the three major headliners after Williams averaged 20.6 points per game last season with the Grizzlies. In his three seasons at Montana, he’s posted at least 13.2 points per game in each year and will be hoping that scoring ability translated to Boston College.

Shelton, who completed his junior year of eligibility at Merrimack, went for 15.9 points per game as a 3-point specialist who connected on 34.6-percent of his attempts this season while Benjamin impressed in his freshman season at Fairfield with 14.2 points per game and 10.2 rebounds, which was the tenth best rebounding average in the country.

There is still a lot of work for Luke Murray to do in filling out the Boston College roster, specifically in the frontcourt, but he’s off to a good start in his first offseason which has been truncated due to UConn’s run to the National Championship.