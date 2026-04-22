UConn's Unprecedented Treatment of Solo Ball's Wrist Injury Comes with Risks

UConn shocked most of the college basketball world when announcing on Monday that junior guard Solo Ball will not play next season and take a medical redshirt after undergoing wrist surgery this offseason.

The Husky guard battled a wrist ailment for most of the season that forced him to miss some games in January, but it was never revealed how serious the injury was.

He shot a career-worst 30-percent from 3-point range while averaging 12.8 points per game. As a sophomore, he connected on 41.4-percent of his 3-pointers.

"Solo is a true Husky and a champion who would do anything to be out on the court,” head coach Dan Hurley said in a statement. “This guy has shown throughout his career what a warrior he is.”

“Solo is going to use the season to get his wrist fully healthy and then come back next year as one of the best guards in America while cementing his legacy as an all-time great at UConn."

In the Final Four, he shot 9-for-21 from the field and 6-for-16 from 3-point range, which was by far his best stretch of games in the entire postseason.

UConn is returning Silas Demary Jr., Braylon Mullins, and Jayden Ross while making major transfer portal additions of Duke forward Nik Khamenia and Seton Hall center Najai Hines. The roster will still put the Huskies in contention for a Top 5 preseason ranking but not having a lethal shooter, when healthy, like Solo Ball could slightly decease the team’s ceiling.

While being open and forthcoming, announcing Ball will sit out the entire season is a risk if UConn is not a particularly good shooting team from the outside or there is another injury that the Huskies must navigate.

But it seems like Dan Hurley is doing right by his player and not allowing him to play his final year of eligibility either injured or compromised but it will be tough for Hurley to see a veteran, experienced winner sitting on the bench when he could help the team later in the season.