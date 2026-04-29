UNC Adds International 7-footer After Shocking Departure of Henri Veesaar

Michael Malone pivoted quickly for the UNC basketball program after Tar Heel center Heni Veesaar shockingly announced his full intentions to remain in the NBA Draft to land its next center.

Sayon Keita announced his commitment to North Carolina on Tuesday night, according to multiple reports, after the Tar Heels worked on him quickly.

Keita, a 7-fooer from Mali, most recently played for the FC Barcelona organization, spending most of his time on the ‘B’ team but also getting spot minutes for the main squad due to injuries.

The newest member of North Carolina only started playing basketball in 2020, but he has one of the biggest upsides entering the sport next season as some services have him projected as a lottery selection in the 2027 NBA Draft.

In the Spain U22 League, he played in 14 games and averaged 8.8 points, 4.4 rebounds, and 1.4 blocks in 19.6 minutes per game.

While playing at the NBPA Top 100 Camp last summer, Keita was named as the event’s Defensive MVP after averaging 13.0 points, 5.4 rebounds and 3.2 blocks per game. He also participated at the NBA Academy Games and put up similar stats of 13.2 points, 10.5 rebounds and 4.0 blocks per contest.

In addition to a recruiting visit to Chapel Hill, Keita also visited Kansas, Indiana, Kentucky, Duke, and UConn but the pursuit of North Carolina became much more persistent over the last two weeks.

The Tar Heels have been patient but busy in the transfer portal since hiring Michael Malone, landing Virginia Tech’s Neoklis Avdalas, Utah’s Terrance Brown, NC State’s Matt Able, Florida Atlantic’s Maxim Logue, and Northwestern’s Cade Bennerman.

The Tar Heels also retained Jarin Stevenson from last year’s roster, who will hope to create a formidable frontcourt duo with Sayon Keita that can have UNC competing at the top of the ACC this season.