USC 7-foot-5 Transfer Center Gabe Dynes Commits to Louisville Over Kentucky

Pat Kelsey is not playing around this offseason with the Louisville basketball program.

After landing three of the biggest players to enter the transfer portal, the Cardinal head coach continues to add to his impressive haul by securing a commitment from USC center Gabe Dynes on Saturday afternoon.

Dynes, who is listed at 7-foot-5 and a Kentucky native, was reportedly choosing between Louisville and Kentucky after spending one season with the Trojans before starting his careers with two years at Youngstown State.

He struggled to get a lot of playing time on USC last season, starting six of 30 games and logging just 11.9 minutes per game while averaging 2.9 points, 2.3 rebounds, and 1.0 blocks, and it could be the same situation with Louisville.

Gabe Dynes will serve as a backup to Kansas transfer Flory Bidunga, who committed to the Cardinals earlier in the offseason. Bidunga, the reigning Big 12 Defensive Player of the Year, was considered as the top player to enter the portal this offseason and will anchor a Louisville frontcourt that struggled at times last season.

Bidunga was just one of several high-profile transfers that the Cardinals landed including Oregon guard Jackson Shelstad, Arkansas wing Karter Knox, Iowa forward Alvaro Folguerias, and Dayton guard De’Shayne Montgomery.

There will be a lot of pressure on Pat Kelsey to perform this season after leading Louisville to back-to-back NCAA Tournaments and spending a lot of money for this roster, but he is confident this group of players can not only compete at the top of the ACC but be one of the best squads in the country.

With a starting lineup essentially set with its additions, Louisville will continue to build its depth and bench for the remainder of the offseason and the addition of Gabe Dynes certainly gives the coaching staff an imposing presence available to them.