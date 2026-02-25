Virginia is silently becoming a dominant program again with sights set on Duke showdown
Two programs took the court Tuesday night in Charlottesville both with head coaches in their first year.
One team got all the offseason hype and buzz surrounding its transfer portal additions while the other quietly went about its business, per usual, and never made headlines.
Guess who won in dominant fashion? The latter.
Virginia has been one of the most surprising teams in the country this season as they have rolled through its schedule with its dumping of N.C. State, 90-61. The Cavaliers have only lost three games this season and two in league play, one coming in triple overtime on the road and the other squandering a 16-point lead.
After Ryan Odom pulled the biggest upset in the history of the NCAA Tournament against the Cavaliers with UMBC, the fact that he has them inside the Top 15 in the country is nothing short of remarkable.
The team couldn’t do much right last year after the abrupt retirement of Tony Bennett, and it was hard to watch. The once proud program was getting bludgeoned on a nightly basis, and something had to change.
Shifting from its stout defense and ugly offensive style, Odom has brought an enjoyable – and winning – brand of basketball to the program but isn’t doing with style. It’s built on toughness, efficiency, and skill.
There’s nothing extra with the Cavaliers, they come to work and get the job done.
Since its loss to North Carolina, No. 11 Virginia has won nine straight games and is in sole possession of second place in the ACC. With it likely to be heavily favored in its final two regular season games of the season, Saturday’s showdown on the road against No. 1 Duke takes on a much bigger meaning.
A chance to make a statement to the rest of the country that sometimes overlooks the conference unless talking about the Blue Devils or Tar Heels. The opportunity to officially announce Virginia is back on the national scene.
Regardless, the strides Ryan Odom has made in his first season is nothing short of remarkable and will put him in the running to be the ACC Coach of the Year and keep Virginia as a premier program for many years to come.