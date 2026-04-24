AJ Dybantsa Declares For NBA Draft But Will Remain in Classes at BYU

AJ Dybantsa has declared for the NBA Draft with the stipulation that he will remain in classes at BYU, but it’s not what you think.

Dybantsa, the potential No. 1 overall pick, is not just testing the waters. He’s fully committed to playing professionally next season but as a promise to his mother he will take online classes at BYU as he works towards his graduation.

He made his announcement online in a YouTube video as well as a press conference the Davis School in his hometown of Brockton, Massachusetts.

“My mom wanted me to stay in college to graduate,” Dybantsa told those assembled. “But I told my mother that I’m going to declare for the draft and also finish and get my degree online. I’ll probably finish within the next four years.”

The Cougars forward shined during his only season of college basketball, averaging 25.5 points, 6.8 rebounds, and 3.7 assists per game while shooting 51.0-percent from the floor. He was a consensus First Team All-American, the Big 12 Freshman of the Year, the Julius Erving Award winner, and the NCAA scoring leader.

He lived up to the hype that surrounded him entering college basketball.

“Now the work starts again, all over again,” Dybantsa said. “I’ve had a lot of NBA players tell me that it kind of restarts once you get there. I’m just looking forward to that next step, being a rookie and learning from all the vets.”

The 6-foot-9 forward will almost assuredly be selected in the Top 2 of the draft in June but with the NBA Draft Lottery looming in the next three weeks, AJ Dybantsa is not particular on which teams he wants to see at the top of the draft.

“Whatever team drafts me,” Dybantsa explained when asked about what team he would like to play for.

The Washington Wizards, Indiana Pacers and Brooklyn Nets each have a 14-percent chance of landing the No. 1 overall pick.