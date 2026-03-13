Darryn Peterson Could Be Biggest X-Factor Entering NCAA Tournament
The chatter around Darryn Peterson has finally cooled down.
The Kansas star has been under fire since the start of the season due to a lingering hamstring injury and cramping issues that forced him to miss several games this season as well as be removed early a handful of times.
But that all seems like history as of now. Peterson has played 30 minutes in each of his last six games after a disappearing act on February 18 against Oklahoma State. In fact, he played every second of the second half on Thursday night in the Jayhawks win over TCU in the Big 12 Tournament quarterfinals.
It was the first time this season that he was never subbed out of the second half.
“It's been like a test every game,” Peterson said after the 78-73 victory. “I feel like towards the end of the year I've been feeling way better.”
“I didn't even think of taking him out tonight,” Bill Self added.
The Kansas superstar proved why he is such a major factor entering the NCAA Tournament that lifts his team’s ceiling to a title contender. On a night his shot wasn’t falling, shooting 5-for-17 from the floor, he was able to get to the free throw line and assert his will against the Horned Frogs defense.
“I feel like I'm a pretty hard guard,” Peterson added. “That's why they have to foul me sometimes.”
He went 13-for-16 from the charity stripe and added eight rebounds and three steals to the winning effort.
“The best players have got to be aggressive all the time,” Self continued. “And he's the best player…Sometimes aggressiveness leads to missing shots, but at least you put yourself in position to make plays.”
After losses in 4-of-7 games to close the regular season, Kansas will be looking to ride Darryn Peterson in the postseason with its rematch against Houston on Friday night after the Jayhawks beat the Cougars by 14 points in its only regular season matchup.