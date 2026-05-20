Darryn Peterson Hoping NBA Combine Flips Narrative Surrounding Competitiveness

There were a lot of narratives that followed Darryn Peterson this season with the Kansas basketball team and he’s hoping that his performance at the NBA Draft Combine – both on and off the court – are going to dispel the stigmas that follow him.

Peterson shared to ESPN that his cramping issues with the Jayhawks stemmed from taking too much creatine during the team’s offseason workouts which sent him to the hospital and fearing for his life.

It’s something that impacted him throughout his season and took until now to truly feel the same energy and explosiveness like he did in high school when he was one of the top recruits in the country.

Despite the injuries, Peterson still averaged 20.2 points per game at Kansas and shot 43.8-percent from the field and 38.2-percent from 3-point range. As the NBA Draft gets closer, his season being more heavily scrutinized as Peterson tries to position himself to be either the No. 1 or No. 2 selection.

The Washington Wizards currently hold the No. 1 overall pick while the Utah Jazz have No. 2.

BYU forward AJ Dybantsa and Duke forward Cameron Boozer is also in consideration for the top picks in the draft.

“I think I can fit in with any team because I can play both on and off the ball and help my team wherever I go,” Peterson said at the combine.

“I’m going to work my butt off on both sides of the ball and challenge myself every day.”

Darryn Peterson will become the first Kansas player to be drafted in the first round since Grady Dick in 2023 and, shockingly, the elite program’s first Top 5 pick since Josh Jackson in 2017.

Its last No. 1 overall pick was Andrew Wiggins in 2014, something Peterson will try to accomplish in the pre-draft process.