Darryn Peterson Officially Declares for NBA Draft After Tumultuous Season at Kansas

Nothing was ever easy for Darryn Peterson at Kansas. He was criticized and ridiculed from opening night through the end of the season as he dealt with injuries and strange absences.

Peterson announced his decision to leave the Jayhawks on Friday afternoon in an Instagram post.

“To my teammates, friends, and everyone at the University of Kansas, a heartfelt thank you!” he wrote. “Your belief in me, your encouragement, and your constant support have been invaluable every step of the way. This journey has been everything to me, and none of it would be possible without your love, support, and sacrifices.”

Peterson played in 24 games this season for the Jayhawks – missing 11 contests – and averaged 20.2 points, 4.2 rebounds, and 1.6 assists per game. He shot 43.8-percent from the field and 38.2-percent from 3-point range, which saw him grab a spot on the Big 12 All-Freshman team as well as Second Team All-Big 12.

Most of his missed games were because of lingering cramps, although he missed a game due to an ankle sprain and a curious absence against then No. 1 Arizona due to illness despite being seen on the court during pregame warmups.

The storyline took a life of its own and questioned his love and desire to play basketball while becoming a major talking point among people when discussing his NBA future and where he could be selected in the NBA Draft.

Many believe he will either be the No. 1 or No. 2 overall selection in June next to BYU star Aj Dybantsa, who declared for the draft on Thursday afternoon.

"After much reflection and prayer, I am proud to announce my decision to declare for the NBA draft," he continued in his post. "This has been my lifelong dream, and I am excited for the future. Rock chalk forever!"

Darryn Peterson has every skillset imaginable to be a superstar at the NBA if he is able to remain healthy and play for the majority of a professional season.