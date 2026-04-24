Koa Peat Makes Interesting NBA Draft Decision as Stock Drops Following Final Four

Another top college basketball freshman is headed to the NBA Draft as Arizona forward Koa Peat revealed his plans on Friday afternoon, hours before the deadline.

Peat made the announcement on social media.

"Playing for the University of Arizona has been an incredible blessing and something I'll always be grateful for," Peat said in his post. "Wearing this name and representing where I come from means everything to me. It's been an honor to compete at this level while still being rooted in the place that raised me."

The 6-foot-8 forward averaged 14.1 points, 5.6 rebounds, and 2.6 assists per game this season for the Wildcats in which he was named to the Big 12 All-Freshman Team and a Third Team All-Big 12 selection.

However, Peat proved not to be a threat from the outside, shooting just 7-for-20 from 3-point range. He made 52.8-percent of his field goals but it’s where some NBA evaluators have concerns about him.

Projected to be a wing in the NBA, if he cannot shoot well and doesn’t have the athleticism to score against veteran talent he might not live up to his lofty expectations at the next level.

He is currently ranked No. 22 in ESPN’s best available players and is still expected to be a first-round pick after he was generating buzz as a potential lottery selection entering college.

“Playing in the NBA has been a dream of mine since I was a little kid,” Peat continued. With that being said, after a lot of thought and conversations with that people closest to me, I’m excited to announce that I will be declaring for the 2026 NBA Draft.”

Koa Peat will have the chance to ease any concerns about his NBA future and elevate his draft stock when he works out for teams at the NBA Combine next month in Chicago and during individual workouts with organizations leading up to June’s draft.