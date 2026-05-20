Handicapping Milan Momcilovic's NBA Draft Decision as Race Heats Up Among College Teams

Decision day is looming for Iowa State standout Milan Momcilovic, and the race appears to be getting tighter after organizations, agents, and coaches descended on Chicago last week for the NBA Draft Combine.

There has been very little change with Momcilovic’s projection in the draft as he is forecasted to be a second-round pick and while he discussed the dreams of being in the NBA and what it would take for him to remain in the draft, the best financial decision he could make it returning to college.

Kentucky, Louisville, and St. John’s are the programs that are connected the most to the 48.7-percent 3-point shooter and if he opts to return to college, he will likely decide between those three schools.

But, for now, we try and handicap the situation surrounding Milan Momcilovic.

Kentucky

Kentucky and Mark Pope feel like the clear team to beat if Momcilovic withdraws from the draft. The Wildcats have been a team mentioned since the start of the offseason and it has money – and roster spots – to fill.

Kentucky is still waiting with bated breath the NBA Draft decision of big man Malachi Moreno and if he opts to remain in the draft, which is entirely possible, it feels imperative for the Wildcats to go get Momcilovic to try and salvage their offseason and have some buzz entering next year.

If Milan Momcilovic returns to college and commits elsewhere, the groans and complaints of Big Blue Nation will only get louder and Mark Pope’s seat will be on fire entering the fall.

St. John’s

St. John’s feels like the new team in the mix for Milan Momcilovic after schools like Florida and Duke, who were involved at the start of his process, dropped out of the race.

The Johnnies have the money to contend for Momcilovic after missing out on Arizona State transfer Massamba Diop, who committed to Gonzaga, and there is one major spot available for the Red Storm to offer, and it was very active in the international prospect market.

Rick Pitino said that he thinks he currently has a team that can contend for another Big East Championship but could need one more impact player if he wants a squad that can challenge for a National Championship.

If Kentucky falters in another recruitment, don’t be surprised to see the Johnnies try and make a strong surge.

Louisville

In typical Pat Kelsey fashion, if you are a transfer and can shoot the 3-ball, he will have interest in you, but I find this hard to imagine.

Louisville has put together one of the most expensive rosters in college basketball this offseason and promises of playing time. How they can add someone else to this team that will command a lot of minutes and shots is hard to fathom.

Jackson Shelstad, Flory Bidunga, Karter Knox, and Alvaro Folguerias were all the major additions to its roster this offseason and, personally, I cannot envision a scenario in which Milan Momcilovic joins the Cardinals.

If he does, Louisville would become one of the favorites to win the National Championship and a legit challenger to Duke in the ACC.