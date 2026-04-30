Amazon Launches Historic Partnership with Duke Basketball, Broadcasting Three Epic Non-Conference Games

The success has been there on the court, is just hasn’t translated to National Championships yet, but there’s no debating that the Duke basketball program is the standard in college basketball right now.

From its recruiting prowess to television ratings, the nation cannot get enough of the Blue Devils, and it showed on a historic multi-year agreement with Amazon to broadcast three non-conference games starting this season.

The Blue Devils game against UConn in Las Vegas on Thanksgiving Eve, which was reported on Wednesday, will be the first game on Amazon Prime followed by a showdown in Madison Square Garden against Michigan, the defending National Champions on December 21.

It'll be the second straight year with a meeting betewen Duke and the Wolverines after the Blue Devils topped then No. 1 ranked Michigan in a neutral site game in Washington D.C. in February.

Lastly, Duke will be traveling to Detroit – the host city of the Final Four next year – to play Gonzaga on February 20. The game will take place in Little Caesers Arena, the home of the Detroit Pistons and Red Wings, adjacent to Ford Field.

"In addition to our outstanding partnership with ESPN, we are excited to work with Prime Video on this groundbreaking initiative," Duke athletics director Nina King said in a statement.

"As Prime Video's first college sports partner, this collaboration not only expands the global reach of Duke Men's Basketball but also creates meaningful opportunities for our student-athletes in a way that reflects innovation and excellence."

Duke will also be playing in the annual Champions Classic against Michigan State as well as the ACC vs. SEC Challenge.

"It's exciting to bring this relationship with Duke University to life, and we're looking forward to presenting this premium college basketball showcase to fans around the world next season and beyond," Charlie Neiman, Head of Sports Partnerships, Prime Video, said in the press release.

"Duke basketball games transcend the schedule, and the creation of this all-new offering gives fans more of what we all want, marquee matchups featuring the most successful programs in the nation."

It's the first time Amazon will be stepping into the college sports realm after having broadcasting deals with the NFL, NBA, NFL, New York Yankees, and Masters.

Duke is creating one of the best rosters in college basketball which has been headlined by the retention of Cayden Boozer, Caleb Foster, Dame Sarr, and Patrick Ngongba as well as the addition of Wisconsin transfer John Blackwell.