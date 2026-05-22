Kansas, Villanova Add to Daunting Schedules with Home-and-Home Series

A rematch of a Final Four game from 2022 is coming back to college basketball as Kansas and Villanova have announced a home-and-home series that will start this upcoming season in Lawrence.

The Jayhawks will host the Wildcats on Friday, November 26 – ‘Black Friday’ – before making the trip to Philadelphia during the 2027-28 season.

"We've had a lot of great games against Villanova, including some on the biggest stage," Kansas head coach Bill Self said in a statement.

"These games will be great to prepare our guys for Big 12 play, and they will be exciting for our fans."

The last time the two programs met in the regular season was the back end of a home-and-home series in 2019 which Villanova, led by Collin Gillespie, edged out No. 1 Kansas 56-55 in Philly.

Kansas, the year prior, beat Villanova by three points in Lawrence.

"This is a great opportunity for two elite programs to start a series and play home and home," Villanova head coach Kevin Willard said in a press release.

The all-time series is tied at five games apiece.

As expected, both teams have seen major changes to its roster as the Jayhawks were ravished by the NBA Draft and transfer portal which included the departures of Darryn Peterson to the pros and Flory Bidunga to Louisville.

The Jayhawks responded by landing Tyran Stokes, the top ranked recruit in the country, to highlight its roster.

Villanova also saw some of its top talent from last season depart the program as star freshman guard Acaden Lewis departed for Miami but retained guard Tyler Perkins and added Oregon transfer Kwame Evans and Ohio State transfer Devin Royal to its roster.

Both teams are coming off NCAA Tournament appearances last season and are expected to return to the postseason, while competing at the top of their respective conferences once again.