Newly Forming Diamond Cup Will Create Another Logistical Nightmare for Longstanding Tournaments

There’s a new college basketball tournament coming to the non-conference schedule and it will surely upend the early season tournaments more than they already are.

It won’t start in 2026-27, but it’s likely to begin during the 2027-28 season, according to the report first published by CBS Sports.

The Diamond Cup, which will feature Arizona, Kentucky, North Carolina, Michigan, Indiana, UConn, Gonzaga, and Kansas, will be rival to many of the big events on the college basketball schedule like the Maui Invitational, Battle 4 Atlantis, ESPN Events Invitational, and Players Era Festival.

The biggest draw is that the participating schools will have the ability to earn significant money while taking part in the event, which could be as much as $2.25 million in 2027-28 and $3.75 million in 2028-29, according to the initial report.

Scheduling is still a hurdle to pass with several of the teams in the middle of its contract with Players Era, most notably Michigan – the champions of the tournament last season – as well as Gonzaga and Kansas.

CBS Sports states that the first year of the Diamond Cup will likely be two games for each team with the potential to play four games the following season, which includes an exhibition matchup and three regular season games.

The games are likely to be played at neutral sites around the country based on which teams are playing in the specific matchups.

No contracts have been finalized but the hope is that they will be signed in the “coming weeks”.

The timeframe for the Diamond Cup to be played is from the beginning of the season through Thanksgiving, creating some of the most anticipated non-conference games of the regular season.

Another major college basketball event would draw eyes to the sport and although it’s not a traditional tournament or home-and-home series, it would still be a big addition to college basketball.