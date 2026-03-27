Arkansas' Embarrassing Defensive Performance Falls on John Calipari

The matchup between Arizona and Arkansas was pegged as one of the best Sweet 16 games in the country because of the offensive firepower of both teams, yet one thing was absence – defense.

For Arizona, it really didn’t matter. Its offense was too good. But Arkansas’ inability to provide any resistance was troubling, even for a team that struggled on that side of the floor all season.

The Razorbacks fell 109-88 as the Wildcats shot 37-for-58 (63.7-percent) from the floor. After the ten-minute mark of the first half, there was never a thought that Arkansas could try and climb back in the game because of its inability to defend.

“One of those kinds of days,” John Calipari said after the game.

But it’s not supposed to be like that. His team’s season was on the line and a berth in the Elite 8 was at stake. It’s a team that gave up 111 points to Florida earlier in the season and High Point, the Cinderella of the tournament, scored 88 points on the Razorbacks last week.

“Of all the matchups that I didn't want to see, it was this one,” Calipari added. “Combination of physical play, along with size.”

And it was easy all night for Arizona. Of its 58 shot attempts only eight came from 3-point range, making five. The Wildcats scored 60 points in the paint and when Arkansas tried to provide a little effort in the paint, it typically resulted in a foul with Arizona shooting 30-for-39 from the stripe.

The lack of defense ended a special season for Arkansas, which showed again it had an incredible offense behind 28 points from Darius Acuff Jr. and continued improvement from Billy Richmond and Meleek Thomas.

It’ll be another fascinating offseason for John Calipari as he brings in another loaded recruiting class of 5-star talents for a roster that could, again, rely a lot on freshmen but his retention and additions in the transfer portal will create the ceiling for his team.