Arkansas Lands 5-Star Miikka Muurinen as John Calipari Builds on Impressive Recruiting Class

John Calipari is adjusting. He’s using the transfer portal but he’s still an elite high school recruiter at heart.

It was on display again on Monday morning as the Arkansas basketball program landed 5-star recruit Miikka Muurinen to add to its loaded recruiting class.

Muurinen, a native of Finland, had been sought after by Duke, North Carolina, and Kentucky at various points in his recruitment but landed on the Razorbacks as he surveyed his best options.

"Since my visit a year and a half ago, they've been consistent and committed to recruiting me,” he told ESPN about his decision. “They've always shown interest. They've been very consistent, and they've gotten to know me as a person. That's been very important to me.

"When I left my Arkansas visit, I was not only excited about the program but also about the people, and I said to myself, those are the type of people I want to be around on a daily basis."

Miikka Muurinen spent some time at various high schools in the United States, most notably at powerhouse AZ Compass Prep, before returning overseas to play professionally in Serbia.

Now, as he returns for college basketball he will be joined in a recruiting class that is headlined by 5-star guard Jordan Smith Jr. as well as 5-star guard JJ Andrews and 4-star wing Abdou Toure.

"The thing about Coach Calipari that stood out was that he kept it real with me,” he continued to ESPN. “He has had so much success with so many one-and-done players, and I really like his coaching style both on and off the court. He'll push me hard on the court, and he won't give up on me off the court.”

Arkansas has also been busy in the transfer portal by landing Georgia guard Jeremiah Wilkinson and Furman center Cooper Bowser.

As the roster additions begin to wind down for John Calipari and Arkansas, he’s mixed together high school recruits, transfers, and his current players to hopefully make a deep run in the NCAA Tournament.