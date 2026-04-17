Auburn Must Get Going in Transfer Portal Despite Key Pieces Returning

This is as important of an offseason for Auburn basketball as there has been in quite some time.

The first real chance for Steven Pearl to make moves with his roster after being handed the head coaching role last fall. An opportunity to prove that he has what it takes to recruit against the elite programs in the country.

But the Tigers haven’t gotten going yet in the transfer portal.

After learning that two of its best players, Kevin Overton and Tahaad Pettiford would return next season, Auburn hasn’t made any other moves yet. The two combined to average 29.5 points per game and will be looking to take another step in the positive direction in their development.

Sebastian Williams-Adams also announced his return to the program after posting 7.0 points per contest.

Auburn must replace Keyshawn Hall and KeShawn Murphy after both players ran out of eligibility. Hall led the team with 19.3 points, and 7.1 rebounds per game while Murphy was a reliable inside presence standing at 6-foot-10 and posting 10.7 points and 6.8 rebounds.

It’s transfer portal losses were Filip Jovic, Kaden Magwood, Elyjah Freeman, and Abdul Bashir although none of those players averaged more than 6.5 points per game.

Auburn was one of the most disappointing teams in the country, losing 9-of-12 games entering Selection Sunday to finish the season 17-16 after its 14-7 start. The Tigers missed the NCAA Tournament but, to their credit, accepted its bid to the NIT and won the title in thrilling fashion.

Tahaad Pettiford and Kevin Overton are excellent pieces to build a team around, but Steven Pearl must get going quickly to fill out his roster to complement its two stars in order to avoid another letdown season with all eyes still on him and his ability to lead the program.