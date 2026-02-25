Auburn's succession plan has gone horribly wrong and NCAA Tournament bid is in jeopardy
At the time, the exit of Bruce Pearl from Auburn felt strategically coordinated to get his son, Steven Pearl, the head coaching job. Many thought it and believed it, but now the unwatchable output has only heighted the poor choice by Pearl and the athletic department.
The Tigers have lost six of seven games after Tuesday night’s debacle against Oklahoma in which the outcome was never truly in doubt from the opening tipoff.
Again, Auburn showed very little feel and connectivity in some of the biggest moments in the game. It felt like the players were tuning out the coach, which is not the first time you get that sense while watching this team.
Its bout with the Sooners was a game the Tigers had to win to try and solidify its spot in the NCAA Tournament and, instead, it trailed by as many as 18 points.
The themes have been common throughout the season, and it is almost incomprehensible that a team which has wins over St. John’s, Arkansas, and on the road against Florida is in jeopardy of missing the NCAA Tournament.
Despite a lack of success in March Madness until last season’s run to the Final Four, Bruce Pearl had Auburn rolling during the regular season finishing either first or second in the SEC in three of the last four years and capturing the conference’s regular season or tournament title.
But the pressure is clearly getting to Steven Pearl now. He knows the expectations of this job and the chatter around the program that he might not have been ready to be thrusted into the head coaching role this quickly.
He is emotional on the sidelines, living and dying with each play. At times, he doesn’t exude a calmness or confidence needed to do the job.
In its lone win over the last seven games against Kentucky, he was bailed out by a questionable offensive foul call in the final seconds – which got Mark Pope a $25,000 fine – and an offensive rebound putback following a possession that was going nowhere.
Auburn used to have a major advantage from its bench each time it took the floor but now it’s working with a major disadvantage.
Time is running out to try and find a way into the NCAA Tournament. It must win its next two games, at home against Ole Miss and LSU, before a road trip to Tuscaloosa to face Alabama in the regular season finale.
It will be a sweaty climb to Selection Sunday for Steven Pearl’s team, who must find a way to land a few marquee wins before the bracket is unveiled.