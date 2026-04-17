John Calipari Smartly Utilizing Transfer Portal to Compliment Arkansas Freshman Star

John Calipari – like many coaches – is still learning the transfer portal but seems to have a really good handle on how he wants to fill out his roster this offseason.

There will always be outstanding freshmen talent on Arkansas as long as he is the coach, boasting Darius Acuff Jr. this season and landing Jordan Smith Jr. for next season, but it’s the pieces around those young stars that will determine how successful the Razorbacks are.

A big domino in its offseason will be the NBA Draft decision from freshman guard Meleek Thomas, who averaged 15.6 points per game this season on 41.6-percnet shooting. Currently, he’s a mid-to-late first round selection and another strong season in college could catapult him into the lottery next summer.

Regardless of Thomas’ decision, Arkansas will also return Billy Richmond to its roster as he showed tremendous process from his freshman to sophomore season and will be hoping to take another step as a junior.

But it’s what Coach Cal has done in the portal that has been the most impressive. He’s added talent that fills an area of need with 6-foot-11 Furman center Cooper Bowser and Georgia’s leading scorer Jeremiah Wilkinson.

Bowser averaged 13.8 points, 5.9 rebounds, and 1.2 blocks per game with the Paladins last season and need to be a physical presence for Arkansas as it was on display that they did not have the size, strength, or length to matchup with Arizona in its Sweet 16 loss.

Wilkinson is the instant offense that Calipari loves on his team, averaging 17.4 points per game with the Bulldogs in the SEC last season.

There will be more additions for Arkansas this offseason but seeing players like Karter Knox and D.J. Wagner hit the portal while Trevon Brazile is out of eligibility and Darius Acuff heads to the draft, the Razorbacks are in pretty good position to be successful next season.