Juke Harris Withdraws from NBA Draft after Commitment to Tennessee

Juke Harris had nearly every option available to him this offseason.

He was considered as one of the top players to enter the transfer portal and could basically pick where he wanted to go to school while also declaring for the NBA Draft.

After a long process, he opted to return to college and commit to Tennessee and has now withdrawn from the NBA Draft following an invitation to the combine next week.

In his sophomore season at Wake Forest, Harris made one of the biggest jumps in college basketball averaging 21.4 points, 6.5 rebounds, 1.9 assists, and 1.3 steals per game while shooting 44.4-percent from the floor. His breakout season came on the heels of posting just 6.1 points as a freshman.

"We are thrilled Juke made the decision to join our program at Tennessee. Juke is not only an explosive talent, but also a humble young man from a great family," Volunteers head coach Rick Barnes said in a statement.

"One of the premier scorers nationally, he possesses the ability to put the ball in the basket in numerous ways, from all over the floor. Juke can take over a game and impose his will at any time.”

Harris was a Top 15 scorer in the country, ranking No. 14 in the country in points per game and was a physically imposing presence in the ACC at 6-foot-7. Unfortunately, his team faltered in many close games which was its biggest reasoning for playing in the NIT and missing the NCAA Tournament.

“He is a versatile player who can handle the ball in transition and has the length to make an impact defensively,” Barnes continued. “As someone we were familiar with from his high school recruitment, Juke was a primary target for us as soon as the portal opened and he fits well with the roster we have assembled."

Now, Juke Harris will look to continue his strong play in the SEC and keeping the Tennessee basketball program as a national contender.