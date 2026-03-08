Kentucky's Inconsistency Makes Wildcats Impossible to Trust in NCAA Tournament
It has not been the season that many have envisioned for the Kentucky Wildcats and it’s impossible to predict how it will end as the postseason arrives.
A reported $22 million roster, a rash of injuries, and turbulence has been the story for Big Blue Nation and even with its talent on the roster, the team simply cannot be trusted in the NCAA Tournament.
Kentucky has dropped five of seven games entering the postseason and will play its first SEC Tournament game on Wednesday afternoon against LSU. One of its two wins to close the regular season was against South Carolina, the last place team in the conference.
At times, the team looks so disconnected. Whatever Mark Pope says goes in one ear and out the other.
"Some guys don't touch the ball for 2-3 minutes, and they just need to be mature, not be childish,” freshman Andrija Jelavic said after its loss to No. 4 Florida on Saturday. “Know the game will come to them and not force it."
It sums up the 2025-26 Kentucky Wildcats perfectly, who look like an AAU squad at times with certain players deciding that it’s going to be their turn to take a shot on the possession no matter what.
“I think in $22 million they could have put together a better roster than they did. I really do,” ESPN analyst Dick Vitale said on the broadcast Saturday afternoon.
In fairness to Kentucky, superstar big man Jayden Quaintance battled back from an ACL tear last season and has only been able to play two games, Jaland Lowe’s shoulder preseason shoulder injury limited him this season before being shut down, and Kam Williams’ broken foot was another major blow to its chances.
However, there is still talent on the roster.
Otega Oweh was the SEC Preseason Player of the Year, Brandon Garrison and Mouhamed Dioubate are a formidable big man duo, and Denzel Aberdeen knows what success looks like with his championship run with the Gators last season.
Kentucky could be seeded anywhere between a No. 6 and No. 9 seed it feels like, and it will be tempting for many people filling out brackets to have the Wildcats as a trendy upset pick, but this team cannot be trusted.
They are as likely to be bounced in the Round of 64 as a No. 6 seed by a power conference team that plays in the First Four than they would be to beating a No. 2 seed as a No. 7 or a 1-seed as a No. 8.
If you want to buy Kentucky’s stock, beware that it could be a tough return on investment.