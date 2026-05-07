Kentucky Making Push for Milan Momcilovic as NBA Draft Decision Nears

The NBA Draft Combine is almost here but college basketball programs are continuing to eye its top targets who have entered the transfer portal as the May 27 deadline to maintain their college eligibility gets closer.

Arguably the biggest name that will have to make a decision whether to remain in the NBA Draft or return to college is Iowa State superstar Milan Momcilovic, who has also entered the transfer portal.

Momcilovic led the nation in 3-point shooting this season after connecting on 48.7-percent of his attempts and averaged 16.9 points per game this season for the Cyclones. He would command one of the largest NIL deals this offseason should he return to school for his senior season, but all indications are that he is fully focused on the NBA Draft at the moment.

His performance at the NBA Combine and in workouts with organizations will have play a major factor in his decision.

However, Kentucky – along with other programs – is trying to get ahead of the conversation after reports surfaced on Thursday that the Wildcats held a virtual meeting with him and his representation.

It has been long documented this offseason of Kentucky’s struggles landing top talent after spending nearly $22 million on its roster last season that was ravished due to injuries and underwhelmed, eventually leading to an exit in the Round of 32 in the NCAA Tournament.

It’s additions so far have been solid, but nobody has stood out as a true difference maker for Mark Pope’s squad. Its high school recruiting class is also missing significant elite talent like it had under John Calipari.

Milam Momcilovic will be the biggest name to watch next week when the top college basketball players descend on Chicago to try and make their NBA dreams a reality but many around the country will be waiting to see if he proves that he has an NBA-ready skillset.