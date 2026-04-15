Kentucky's Roster Transformation Not Going According to Plan

Kentucky needed to purge its roster and start fresh, but its offseason plan might not be going according to schedule right now.

After injuries ravished the Wildcat roster, Mark Pope was eager to attack the transfer portal and get the program headed in the right direction, but Big Blue Nation is getting anxious quickly.

Kentucky hosted top-ranked recruit Tyran Stokes this weekend and didn’t get a commitment, although it wasn’t necessarily expected. Kansas remains a favorite in the confusing race for the major recruit.

BYU point guard Rob Wright was also in Lexington for a visit this weekend and he departed without giving a pledge to the Wildcats as buzz has picked up that could be returning to the Cougars for another season after entering the portal.

And, finally, Magoon Gwath committed to DePaul on Tuesday night before he even got to Kentucky for his scheduled visit. It’s the second time Gwath has spurned the Wildcats after he was recruited by Mark Pope before opting to return to San Diego State last spring.

It begs the question; ‘Now what?’

Kentucky previously visited with Washington transfer Zoom Diallo, which could be the first major addition for the Wildcats this offseason and the program is currently hosting Syracuse transfer Donnie Freeman.

Freeman is a wild card as some pegged UConn as the favorite to get a commitment, but Kentucky needs to add talent, depth, and bodies to its frontcourt with the expected return of Malachi Moreno.

It’s still early and there will players that enter the portal over the next week, but Kentucky fans are growing restless on social media and Mark Pope must deliver some good news quickly or the cries about how warm his seat could be going into next season will only get louder.