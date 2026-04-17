Missouri Quietly Building SEC Contender With Three Major Transfer Commitments

Missouri looks like a team that’s trying to compete at the top of the SEC with its transfer portal class as Dennis Gates tries to take the next step with the program.

Following an NCAA Tournament berth in his first season with the school that was answere by a disastrous 8-win season, the Tigers have made the NCAA Tournament in back-to-back seasons but failed to make the second weekend.

In fact, Missouri has not made the second weekend of the NCAA Tournament since 2010 when Mike Anderson was the head coach of the program but that could change this year.

Gates has landed Tennessee transfer Jaylen Carey, Providence transfer Jamier Jones, and Kansas transfer Bryson Tiller as all three enter with big expectations for a team that has to replace its top two scorers – Mark Mitchell and Jayden Stone.

Carey is coming off a season in which he didn’t quite make as big of an impact for Tennessee that he would have liked as he averaged 7.4 points and 6.0 rebounds per game. His numbers haven’t popped off the page at any of his three stops – James Madison, Vanderbilt, or Tennessee – posting less than 8.0 points per game.

Still, he will be asked to do a lot more with the Tigers in an expanded role. He’s very familiar with the conference and perhaps the change of style will suit him best.

Jamier Jones was one of the best freshmen in the Big East Conference this season but bolted from Providence after the firing of head coach Kim English. He showcased the size, strength, and ability to change the complexion of a game but it the consistency and maturity that he has to develop.

Jones went for 11.9 points and 4.5 rebounds per game on 57-percent shooting from the field and 38.7-percent from 3-point range. He could be in store for a massive sophomore jump in the SEC.

Bryson Tiller, a former 5-star recruit, also showed promise for Kansas in his freshman season and is making the jump to its rival for his sophomore year. Tiller went for 7.9 points, 6.1 rebounds, and 1.3 blocks per game and should be the paint presence for Missouri at 6-foot-11.

It was a disappointing end to the season for the Tigers, dropping four straight games and losing as a 10-seed to Miami in St. Louis but the offseason is giving a major reason for Missouri fans to be excited for next winter.