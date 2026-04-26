Ousmane N’Diaye Potential Can Elevate Ceiling of Kentucky Basketball Season

Mark Pope continues to work on the Kentucky basketball roster, and he might have landed his most important recruit with European professional Ousmane N’Diaye who committed to the Wildcats on Friday.

N’Diaye, a 6-foot-11 forward from Senegal, most recently played for Vanoli Cremona of the Italian LBA and also has experience playing in leagues in Germany and Spain.

The 22-year-old averaged 10.2 points and 6.7 rebounds in 27.3 minutes per game with his club this season and made 42.1-percent of his shots from the floor and 32.1-percent of his 3-point attempts.

Ousmane N’Diaye has declared for the NBA Draft twice, once withdrawing his name in 2023 and keeping his name in the process in 2025 but not being selected. He never traveled to the United States to play in the G-League.

When he was 15-years old in 2020, he was labeled as one of the top international players to watch going forward by ESPN after taking part in the Basketball Without Borders in 2016.

N’Diaye also has experience playing nationally as he participated on the Senegal squad that took part in the 2025 FIBA AfroBasket Tournament where his country won the bronze medal.

The hope within the program is that his experience will translate well to the rigors of college basketball.

Kentucky added Washington’s Zoom Diallo and Furman’s Alex Wilkins in the transfer portal while it remains involved with a handful of transfer portal players as well as top ranked high school recruit Tyran Stokes, who could be announcing his college decision within the next week.

Mark Pope has already retained Kam Williams, Malachi Moreno, Braydon Hawthorne, Trent Noah, and Reece Potter from his current roster.

Nevertheless, the Wildcats are hoping that Ousmane N’Diaye can provide some length, versatility, and the ability to stretch the floor when he is on the court.