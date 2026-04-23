Texas Makes Major Transfer Portal Splash with Mikey Lewis Commitment as Great Offseason Continues

There’s not much the Texas basketball program has done wrong this offseason, and Sean Miller is assembling quite a team for next season after the Longhorns landed Saint Mary’s guard Mikey Lewis on Thursday.

Lewis spent two seasons with the Gaels and averaged 13.9 points per last season while shooting 39.8-percent from the floor, which landed him a spot on the All-WCC First Team.

The 6-foot-3 guard picked Texas over Villanova, Vanderbilt, and Oregon.

Mikey Lewis figures to slide into the Longhorns’ starting lineup after starting every game for Saint Mary’s as a sophomore following a season in which he exclusively came off the bench as a freshman.

With his minutes nearly doubled, Lewis enjoyed a career season in almost every statistical category as he helped lead the Gaels to an at-large berth into the NCAA Tournament before losing to Texas A&M in the Round of 64.

Texas’ transfer portal class is of the best in the country, comprised of TCU forward David Punch, Colorado guard Isaiah Johnson, Auburn guard Elyjah Freeman, and Tennessee guard Amari Evans while also retaining star center Matas Vokietaitis and adding 5-star guard Austin Goosby.

The roster, on paper, might not be the best in the SEC but considering how Sean Miller was able to get Texas clicking on all cylinders last season and make a run to the Sweet 16, this team has the potential to build off of his great debut season in Austin and contend for championships this year.

Since returning to college basketball in the 2022-23 season at Xavier, Miller has made three-of-four NCAA Tournaments and surely will get Texas to consecutive tournaments after the additions he made this offseason.

In its first two seasons as a member of the SEC, Texas finished tied for 13th place and held sole possession of 10th place in the league.