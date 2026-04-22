Thomas Haugh's Unprecedented Return Gives Florida Hopes of National Championship

Retaining talent in college basketball is so difficult for so many reasons but Florida has found the formula.

Not only did the Gators keep its frontcourt of Thomas Haugh, Alex Condon, and Rueben Chinyelu away from the transfer portal but it’s likely that all three will return to Gainesville after Haugh’s announcement on Tuesday that he is withdrawing from the NBA Draft.

Condon announced last week that he was removing his name from the draft while Chinyelu is still going through the draft process, he is expected to return to the Gators.

Haugh was considered to be a lottery pick in June’s NBA Draft, projected to be picked as high as No. 10 overall by some outlets. He was named as a First Team All-SEC selection this season as well as a consensus Second Team All-American after averaging a career-high 17.1 points, 6.1 rebounds, and 2.1 assists per game.

"Most guys in my position in the draft, it would be a no-brainer to go to the NBA," he told ESPN about his decision. "It's not just the NIL. It's a chance to play with my boys. To play for coach Golden. To go to the school I love to play for. It was definitely a tougher decision than last year, but it was best for my career and future."

His return puts Florida firmly in the mix to be the No. 1 team in the preseason poll next fall after earning a No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament this season before its upset loss to Iowa in the Round of 32.

I [didn't] want my last memory of Florida basketball to be that,” he continued to ESPN.

It’s another example why players getting paid is a major win for college basketball as Thomas Haugh remains in the sport for another season and will try and leave his mark as an all-time Gator legend.