Will Wade's Alarmingly Slow Start in Transfer Portal is Problem for LSU Basketball

No head coaching hire got more criticism than Will Wade’s departure from NC State and heading back to LSU, but it’s been a very slow start for Wade in the Bayou.

The Tigers are one of a few teams in college basketball that have not added a player in the transfer portal yet. In fact, LSU has not added a player to its roster in any fashion.

For Wade, someone who has done so well recruiting in his career, it’s very strange that he has yet to land a player when he needs to bring an entire roster to LSU in a short amount of time.

Many of his former players at NC State are out of eligibility like Quadir Copeland, Darrion Williams, Tre Holloman, and Ven-Allen Lubin while it is a battle to land transfers like Matt Able and Paul McNeil, who are also being pursued by North Carolian to remain in the state.

Other potential targets by LSU have been kept close to the vest and not publicized, which makes things more alarming for the coaching staff.

Still, the idea of not having one player on the roster is concerning for Will Wade and LSU as it’s putting too much pressure on him with the expectations of competing in the SEC this season.

When coaching, Wade has been to the last six NCAA Tournaments spanning his time at NC State, McNeese, and LSU. The last time he missed March Madness was 2018, his first year in his first stint with the Tigers. It was also the last time the LSU basketball program made the NCAA Tournament, missing March Madness in its four seasons under Matt McMahon.

Will Wade will eventually put a competitive team on the floor but with nobody on the roster it will be a very busy spring and summer for LSU to find its talent.