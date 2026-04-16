Zoom Diallo Commitment Gets Kentucky Started in Transfer Portal With Long Way to Go

Kentucky is on the board in the transfer portal.

It was expected after the Wildcats had been burned by a handful of other prospects, but Zoom Diallo committed to the program on Wednesday afternoon.

Diallo spent two seasons at Washington, posting 15.7 points, 3.9 rebounds, and 4.5 assists per game this season on 48.9-percent shooting from the field and 31.5-percent from 3-point range. All his statistics were career-highs following his freshman campaign.

Debate rages from every recruitment involving Mark Pope and the Wildcats gets overly scrutinized as Robert Wright III, a BYU transfer, also took a visit to Kentucky and had his choices trimmed to either the Wildcats or a return to BYU.

After Wright left Lexington without committing to Kentucky and buzz continued that he was going to withdraw from the portal and head back to Provo, it became clear that Pope was going to put the finishing touches on Diallo’s recruitment.

Point guard play was a major issue for Kentucky last season after the preseason injury to Jaland Lowe sent the team to a place it could not recover from. Lowe tried to play through the shoulder injury but eventually opted for surgery and missed the rest of the season.

After the year Lowe entered the transfer portal and committed to Georgetown.

There is still a lot of work to do with the rest of the Kentucky roster but getting Zoom Diallo is a good place to start for the Wildcats. The program remains involved in the curious recruitment of Tyran Stokes, the top ranked player in the Class of 2026, but only one other prospect, 4-star recruit Mason Williams, is committed to the Wildcats.

It’ll be another heavy transfer roster for Mark Pope as he hopes to bring Kentucky back to the top of the SEC and into the second weekend of the NCAA Tournament next season.