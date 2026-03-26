New Cincinnati Bearcats Basketball Head Coach Jerrod Calhoun Featured In Reds' Opening Day Parade

The star turn continues for new Cincinnati Bearcats basketball head coach Jerrod Calhoun. He helped ring in the Cincinnati Reds Opening Day festivities by participating in the parade downtown during a sleep-deprived stretch for the new UC head man.

Calhoun talked to WLWT's Charlie Clifford and WKRC's John Gumm.

"About three, four hours," Calhoun told Clifford about how much sleep he's gotten since taking the job on Monday. "I need another coffee. But this is an incredible, incredible day. Really good timing ... I mean, the fans out here are all excited for the Bearcats, but more importantly today the Reds."

Whirlwind Continues

Cincinnati head coach Jerrod Calhoun speaks during a press conference announcing him as the head men's basketball coach at Fifth Third Arena in Cincinnati on Wednesday, March 25, 2026. | Albert Cesare/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Calhoun hit all the right notes in his Wednesday introductory press conference that featured former and current Bearcat players alike.

Cincinnati may very well be able to retain more key pieces from a coaching exodus than you normally see in today's college basketball, and his relationship with general manager Corey Evans should help with that.

Evans has been with Calhoun at every public showing so far this week, including next to him at the parade. They have a crucial few weeks ahead to ignite a winning roster formula in Calhoun's first year.

"I remember Corey when he was just getting into scouting and starting," Calhoun said at his press conference. "Corey is a prime example of getting in the business and understanding the sky's the limit, right? If you put your head down, you work, you get better, you try to grow. College basketball has changed, and I think you need a general manager. I think you need somebody outside the coaching staff who can negotiate those contracts. I think the general manager and the coach have to be on the same page ... The relationship has to be two-way. I'm not a yes guy.

"I like confrontation every once in a while in a coaching meeting, but we have to be very aligned on the style of play we're going to play, and more importantly, the character of the player. We're not going to compromise talent over character. That ain't going to work, I can tell you that. And you know, if we can get to the NCAA Tournament back-to-back years, doing it the way we are, with the resources we had, now, you add bigger resources, you get good evaluations, you implement the plan. We should not just want to get into the NCAA Tournament. We should be wanting to advance week by week and get back to a Final Four."

The work continues with these fun festivities mixed in.

Check out both clips from the parade below:

Cincinnati Bearcats HC Jerrod Calhoun is right in the thick of the Reds Opening Day parade.



Says he's slept about 3-4 hours a night this week. Getting right to work. pic.twitter.com/7FuWFGBLzm — Charlie Clifford (@char_cliff) March 26, 2026

There's only one place to be on Opening Day. ⚾ pic.twitter.com/hAKoyhzqIl — Cincinnati Men’s Hoops (@GoBearcatsMBB) March 26, 2026

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