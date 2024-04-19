Cincinnati Bearcats Land Elite Punter From Transfer Portal
CINCINNATI — The Bearcats have their punter of the future as Mason Fletcher's brother, Max, is transferring to Cincinnati from Arkansas.
Fletcher is on track to take over for his brother at Cincinnati after Mason uses his final season of eligibility this fall. The Australian pipeline continues after Max posted an impressive 46.9 yards per punt last season (seventh nationally).
He has two years of eligibility left.
