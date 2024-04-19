All Bearcats

Cincinnati Bearcats Land Elite Punter From Transfer Portal

The Fletcher brothers are reunited.

Russ Heltman

Jul 12, 2023; Arlington, TX, USA; A view of the Cincinnati Bearcats helmet and logo during Big 12
Jul 12, 2023; Arlington, TX, USA; A view of the Cincinnati Bearcats helmet and logo during Big 12 / Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

CINCINNATI — The Bearcats have their punter of the future as Mason Fletcher's brother, Max, is transferring to Cincinnati from Arkansas.

Fletcher is on track to take over for his brother at Cincinnati after Mason uses his final season of eligibility this fall. The Australian pipeline continues after Max posted an impressive 46.9 yards per punt last season (seventh nationally).

He has two years of eligibility left.

Russ Heltman

RUSS HELTMAN

Russ Heltman is a contributor for AllBearcats and AllBengals. He is the morning host and producer for 89.3 WMKV in Cincinnati, OH. Russ can be found on Twitter: @RussHeltman11 or you can reach him by email at Heltmandm@yahoo.com.