Four-Star 2025 Athlete Cam Thomas Talks Cincinnati Visit
TUNNEL HILL — Cam Thomas is a 2026 four-star (ON3) athlete from Lakota West High School in West Chester, Ohio and talked highly about his Cincinnati visit.
“My visit to UC was good. I always feel welcome at UC,” Thomas stated to Bearcats Talk.
Thomas did a deep review of what makes Cincinnati unique.
“UC is unique because it’s local so when I’m on campus all the staffers know me, I feel like I know my way around Clifton and both my parents went there so they are always excited when I visit UC!”
“Cincinnati is attractive for me because the Hometown Hero aspect is really cool. Being able to play somewhere where everybody knows you and all your family and friends can fill the Nipp every Saturday would be really cool. The new facility being built will be elite. I feel really, really close with the staff. They make sure I’m a priority when I’m on campus.”
He talked about the coach he was around during his visit.
“I spent a lot of time with Coach Coombs. We have a great relationship with me playing at Lakota West and him being a Cincinnati legend. As soon as I arrived Coach Coombs took me under his wing and made sure I knew what was going on. During team periods Coach Coombs had me on the field with him, I believe I was the only recruit out there so that was fire!”
He conducted a note talking about the defensive system.
“The new defense is being installed. Practice was very up-tempo like a Big 12 game. All the periods were 3 mins or less so the players were always on the move.”
With him looking at the defense primarily, a specific athlete stood out to him.
“Dontay Corleone is obviously a beast. I love watching him work and being a leader for the defensive unit. He is going to have a really big year. I’m just going through the process right now. It’s not my first time on campus, but I’m continuing to grow with the Bearcat program. For me the program will have everything I’m looking for by the time I graduate, I’m just weighing my options right now. I’m blessed to be in this position so I’m looking at everything.”
