Cincinnati Bearcats Football Lands One Star On Way-Too-Early 2026 All-American Team

CINCINNATI — ESPN's Mark Schlabach released his Way-Too-Early All-American teams for the 2026 college football season, and Cincinnati landed one player on the first team: Guard Evan Tengesdahl.

The 6-3, 320-pound talent was a third-team AP All-American last season and is returning to UC as their best offensive player.

"The junior was a standout on Cincinnati's offensive line, which ranked No. 2 in the FBS with only eight sacks allowed in 2025. Tengesdahl was PFF's third-highest rated guard with an overall grade of 85.4 and was second in run blocking (89.7)," Schlabach wrote.

Tengesdahl could play multiple positions this fall after playing all 735 2025 snaps at left guard.

UC has him, left tackle Joe Cotton, and right guard Taran Tyo returning this fall, while the other two spots get figured out.

"Taran (Tyo) is going to play some center, Evan (Tengesdahl) is going to play, (Jake) Wheelock's going to play some center, probably four or five guys will rotate in there," UC head coach Scott Satterfield said during a press conference this week. "Lozo (Xavier Lozowicki) is going to play some guard, maybe some tackle. We have to find the best five guys to help that unit."

The offensive line is the strength of the Bearcats offense next fall, and Tengesdahl is a big reason for that.

He will get even stronger and more refined with a full offseason in Cincinnati's new facilities.

"This is the first (full) year we've had the facility, and thank goodness we do because the last three weeks have been awful around here," Satterfield said about the practice facilities' importance. "They've been in there every day."

-----

