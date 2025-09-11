Recruiting Roundup: Cincinnati Basketball Bringing In Multiple Four-Star Visitors
CINCINNATI — It's Recruiting Roundup time as we quickly approach basketball season and head into the third game of the Cincinnati Bearcats Football season.
Things start with a visit this month for 2027 four-star Isaiah Mack-Russell out of Winton Woods (Ohio). He told Stockriser's Jake Weingarten about the September visit and noted that Ohio State, Cincinnati, Virginia, Creighton, Xavier, Arizona State, Akron, Ohio, Bowling Green, Kent State, South Carolina, and Toledo are pursuing him the hardest.
According to 247Sports, Mack-Russell is the consensus 99th-best player nationally and the 14th-best shooting guard.
He holds 13 offers at 6-4, 180 pounds. Check out his highlights here.
We roll to another updated visit for 2027 four-star forward Aziz Olajuwon out of Clements (Texas).
Multiple reports in July noted he is visiting UC during the weekend of September 26th, when Cincinnati football plays at Kansas, but he is now visiting this weekend.
According to 247Sports, Olajuwon is the 64th-ranked player nationally and the 26th-ranked small forward. He holds 10 offers at 6-6, 205 pounds.
UC offered the talent in June and has worked quickly to schedule a visit with the son of NBA legend Hakeem Olajuwon.
The visit news continues with 2027 four-star Wheeler (Georgia) forward Kevin Savage coming to town Oct. 3-5. 247Sports' Dushawn London broke the news.
According to 247Sports, Savage is the 51st-ranked player nationally and the 13th-best point guard.
The 5-9, 155-pound talent holds 12 offers from schools like Florida State and Auburn. Check out his highlights here.
We close with a pair of football offers, one going to unranked 2027 Withrow (Ohio) wide receiver Charles Alexander.
The 6-3, 180-pound talent holds 18 offers from schools like Indiana and Iowa. Check out his highlights here.
Another unranked offer went out to 2027 offensive tackle Ryan Massie-Cable out of Taylor (Ohio).
He is not ranked on a major service and holds other offers from Liberty and Toledo at 6-5, 300 pounds. Check out his highlights here.
