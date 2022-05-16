Skip to main content
ACC Standings Update: Clemson's Still in Position to Earn Conference Tournament Berth

With just one ACC series left, the Clemson baseball team is holding onto the 12th position if the conference tournament started today, despite losing its latest series. 

Following a weekend at No. 12 Virginia, the Tigers won just one of three games but find themselves slightly ahead of Duke for that final spot. In the 14-team league, the two ACC teams with the lowest winning percentage won't be attending the main event in Charlotte at the end of the month. 

The Blue Devils lost two of three to NC State over the weekend, falling to 10-17 in the conference with a .370 winning percentage, ahead of only Boston College. 

Clemson is sitting at 10-16 in ACC play with a winning percentage of .385 after falling 6-3 in the series finale late Sunday night at Virginia. The Tigers, who won Game 2 of the series 8-2 on Sunday, will end up playing at least one less game than Duke after bad weather forced a two-game series at Pitt earlier this season. 

Not playing that game could end up being the saving grace for Monte Lee's squad, which was mired at the bottom of the league with Boston College until Clemson swept Georgia Tech two weeks ago at home to get into the running for the final ACC tournament spot. Clemson and Duke won't need to go to a tie-breaker unless the Blue Devils have one game canceled this weekend.

The Tigers host Boston College in the last three-game series of the ACC regular-season beginning Thursday. Duke plays at No. 5 Virginia Tech this week. 

Boston College (5-22) is the only team mathematically eliminated from ACC tournament contention, so the Eagles can only play spoiler at this point. Clemson is 23-8 at Doug Kingsmore Stadium this season, however. 

Getting that last bid into the ACC tournament is imperative for the Tigers because they're in a solid position to make the NCAA tournament. Extending the season in Charlotte could be very needed. 

Clemson (32-20 overall), which plays at Coastal Carolina on Tuesday at 6 p.m., came out of the weekend ranked in 22nd in RPI, a key measurement used by the NCAA selection committee. 

Here's how the ACC teams are ranked based on winning percentages, which determines the seeding in the 12-team conference tournament:

1. Miami: .667

2. Virginia Tech: .640

3. Notre Dame: .625

4. Louisville: .611

5. Virginia: 593

6. NC State: .560

7. Florida State: .556

8. Pittsburgh: .500

9. Wake Forest: .463

10. Georgia Tech: .444

11. North Carolina: .444

12. Clemson: .385

13. Duke: .370

14. Boston College: .185

