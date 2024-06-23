Atlanta Braves Give Injury Update on Former Clemson Ace Spencer Strider
The Atlanta Braves are currently sitting in a postseason position with the MLB trade deadline just a few weeks away on July 30. After a dominating run in recent years in the National League East, it's now the Philadelphia Phillies setting the pace.
The Braves had high aspirations for the season, much of them hanging on the performance of their ace and former Clemson Tiger Spencer Strider. The presumptive NL Cy Young winner coming into the season, Strider is now on the shelf until the 2025 MLB season after undergoing Tommy John surgery on the UCL in his elbow. A season-ending surgery that was performed on April 12.
However, the team recently placed Strider on the 60-day injured list, the part of the IL for long-term injuries that effectively removes strider from the 40-man roster so the team can replace him with another player until he is ready to return.
Tommy John surgery has a lengthy recovery, especially for hard throwing pitchers. Strider is due back at or near the beginning of next season, if all goes well. Prognosis for the surgery is very good, with most pitchers returning within a year and without diminished velocity or stuff.
Still, every player is different and how Strider responds to the surgery and his recovery is independent of those who have gone before him.
It is a huge blow for the Braves, who also lost their top position player in Ronald Acuna Jr. to a torn ACL just weeks ago. However, Atlanta is hanging strong in the Wild Card race and the possibility of winning another NL East title, while slim, still remains in their reach.